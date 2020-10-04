FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $285.08.

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th.

In other news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,613.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.91, for a total value of $618,990.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,090.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,018 shares of company stock worth $5,401,059 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,430,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,384,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded down $4.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $323.72. 357,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,807. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $195.22 and a 52-week high of $363.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $341.83 and a 200-day moving average of $310.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.74 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.21% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

