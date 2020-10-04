Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EYPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.19.

Get Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of EYPT opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. The stock has a market cap of $63.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 452.45% and a negative net margin of 229.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYPT. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,026.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 111,574 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 48,923 shares during the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.