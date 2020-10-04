Ethverse Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.50 Million (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Ethverse token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00001528 BTC on exchanges. Ethverse has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $90,394.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethverse has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00079387 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001198 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000392 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00021276 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007931 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Ethverse

Ethverse (ETHV) is a token. Ethverse’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,230,359 tokens. Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse

Buying and Selling Ethverse

Ethverse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

