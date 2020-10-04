Ethereum Classic Price Reaches $5.16 on Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $600.02 million and approximately $734.61 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.16 or 0.00048437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kraken, BTC-Alpha, Bitsane and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.15 or 0.03306425 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000459 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BTC Markets, Coinone, LiteBit.eu, CoinBene, Upbit, ABCC, BitForex, Bit-Z, ChaoEX, C-CEX, Liquid, Instant Bitex, Bitbns, Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex, Gate.io, Cryptomate, Kraken, Coinnest, Crex24, OKEx, Bitfinex, Exrates, BCEX, Korbit, Gatehub, HitBTC, Huobi, Koineks, YoBit, Exmo, Binance, CoinTiger, CoinEx, RightBTC, Coinhub, Coinroom, Kucoin, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Indodax, BTC Trade UA, Coinbase Pro, Bithumb, FCoin, HBUS, Ovis, CoinEgg, Coinsuper, QBTC, BigONE, C2CX, BtcTrade.im, Bibox, CoinExchange, ZB.COM, Bitsane, Coinut, CPDAX, OKCoin International, EXX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

