Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ETTYF. DNB Markets downgraded Essity AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Essity AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold.

ETTYF stock opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.20. Essity AB has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.01.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products include incontinence products, including skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, and intimate wipes; and wound care, vascular, and orthopedics products and services.

