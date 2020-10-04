Espers Price Hits $0.0000 (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, Espers has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. One Espers coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin and Cryptohub. Espers has a total market capitalization of $652,046.02 and approximately $16.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00049632 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,682.33 or 1.00049798 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $66.46 or 0.00622502 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005556 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.57 or 0.01129205 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00106123 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Espers

Espers (CRYPTO:ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Espers is espers.io . Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

