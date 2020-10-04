ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) vs. The Coretec Group (NYSE:CRTG) Critical Analysis

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) and The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

ESCO Technologies has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Coretec Group has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ESCO Technologies and The Coretec Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESCO Technologies $812.97 million 2.65 $81.04 million N/A N/A The Coretec Group N/A N/A -$1.85 million N/A N/A

ESCO Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than The Coretec Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.0% of ESCO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of ESCO Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ESCO Technologies and The Coretec Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESCO Technologies 19.45% 8.57% 5.35% The Coretec Group N/A -5,393.55% -146.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ESCO Technologies and The Coretec Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESCO Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 The Coretec Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ESCO Technologies beats The Coretec Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc. produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging. The Filtration segment supplies filter elements, manifolds, assemblies, modules, indicators, custom and standard valves, filters, regulators, actuators, and other related components; elastomeric-based signature reduction solutions; and mission-critical bushings, pins, sleeves, and precision-tolerance machined components, as well as processing services. The Test segment designs and manufactures RF test and secure communication facilities, acoustic test enclosures, RF and magnetically shielded rooms, RF measurement systems, and broadcast and recording studios; and RF absorptive materials and filters, active compensation systems, antennas, antenna masts, turntables, electric and magnetic probes, RF test cells, proprietary measurement software, and other test accessories to perform various tests, as well as calibration for antennas and field probes, chamber certification, field surveys, customer training, and various product tests. The USG segment offers diagnostic testing solutions for electrical equipment. Its solutions include protection diagnostics with the Doble Protection Suite, RTS, Manta MTS-5100, and F6000 series; the M4100 and transformational technology of the M7100 Doble Tester, the dobleARMS asset risk management system, and the Enoserv PowerBase and DUCe compliance tools. The Technical Packaging segment offers thermoformed products and packaging materials for medical, pharmaceutical, retail, food, and electronic applications. The company distributes its products through a network of distributors, sales representatives, direct sales teams, and in-house sales personnel. ESCO Technologies Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group Inc., together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. It is developing a patented volumetric 3D display technology. The company's technologies and products are used in oil/gas, renewable energy, energy conservation, and distributed energy industries, as well as in anti-counterfeit packaging, medical device, electronic, photonic, display, and lighting market applications. The company was formerly known as 3DIcon Corporation and changed its name to The Coretec Group Inc. in June 2017. The Coretec Group Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

