Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ERO. Scotiabank cut Ero Copper from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Pi Financial set a C$21.70 price target on Ero Copper and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. CIBC cut Ero Copper from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James set a C$21.00 price objective on Ero Copper and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$16.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$20.90.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$19.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 107.61. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$8.40 and a twelve month high of C$23.93.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$92.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

