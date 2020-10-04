ERC20 24 Hour Volume Hits $115,978.00 (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $16.34 million and approximately $115,978.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ERC20 has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020327 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007120 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $560.68 or 0.05251240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009368 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00033413 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,126,570,974 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is belance.io . ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here

ERC20 Token Trading

ERC20 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.