Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Union Gaming Research upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Penn National Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

Shares of PENN opened at $72.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.84. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $76.62.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.94 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

In related news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $320,656.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,951.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 132,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $4,236,553.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,004.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,098 shares of company stock worth $10,499,947 in the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 299.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 106,795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 82.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,442,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,250,000 after purchasing an additional 650,627 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at $4,736,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 11.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at $131,000. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

