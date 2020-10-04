Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Encompass Health Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (AMEX:EHC)

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Encompass Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EHC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

