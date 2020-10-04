EOS Hits Market Cap of $2.37 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $2.53 or 0.00023726 BTC on popular exchanges including WazirX, BCEX, CoinBene and CoinEx. EOS has a total market capitalization of $2.37 billion and $1.96 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOS has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000147 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 75.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,023,308,484 coins and its circulating supply is 936,608,472 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Upbit, ABCC, Mercatox, CoinTiger, Bitfinex, Hotbit, Liqui, BitFlip, Coinsuper, EXX, Cobinhood, Binance, CoinExchange, Coinrail, Cryptopia, HitBTC, LBank, Koinex, WazirX, Tidebit, CPDAX, BtcTrade.im, Bithumb, Zebpay, Bilaxy, OTCBTC, C2CX, Kuna, YoBit, Livecoin, BigONE, CoinBene, BCEX, Rfinex, Bit-Z, RightBTC, Gate.io, QBTC, OEX, DigiFinex, Coindeal, IDAX, Bitbns, Poloniex, OKEx, Fatbtc, GOPAX, Exrates, ChaoEX, DragonEX, OpenLedger DEX, ZB.COM, Instant Bitex, COSS, Neraex, Tidex, Huobi, CoinEx, Exmo, Vebitcoin, Coinbe, Ovis, IDCM, Cryptomate, Coinone, DOBI trade, Kraken, Kucoin, Bibox and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

