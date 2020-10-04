Enzyme Environmental Solutions (OTCMKTS:EESO) and One Group Hospitality (OTCMKTS:STKS) Head-To-Head Survey

Enzyme Environmental Solutions (OTCMKTS:EESO) and One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enzyme Environmental Solutions and One Group Hospitality’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enzyme Environmental Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A One Group Hospitality $120.68 million 0.54 $20.83 million $0.10 22.50

One Group Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than Enzyme Environmental Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

Enzyme Environmental Solutions has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, One Group Hospitality has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Enzyme Environmental Solutions and One Group Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enzyme Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A One Group Hospitality 0 0 1 0 3.00

One Group Hospitality has a consensus price target of $1.75, indicating a potential downside of 22.22%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.4% of One Group Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.5% of Enzyme Environmental Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of One Group Hospitality shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enzyme Environmental Solutions and One Group Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enzyme Environmental Solutions N/A N/A N/A One Group Hospitality 9.74% -7.44% -1.09%

Summary

One Group Hospitality beats Enzyme Environmental Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enzyme Environmental Solutions

Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of industrial and agricultural enzyme products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About One Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc., a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations. Its hospitality food and beverage solutions include developing, managing, and operating restaurants, bars, rooftops, pools, banqueting, catering, private dining rooms, room service, and mini bars. The company operates restaurants primarily under the STK brand. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or managed or licensed 27 venues in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

