Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Envista from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Envista from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Envista currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.18.

Shares of NASDAQ NVST opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.31. Envista has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.33 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth $54,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 23.8% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 3,361.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the period.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

