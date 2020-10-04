Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $48.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.40.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $90.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.52 and a beta of 1.05. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.30 and a 200 day moving average of $54.73.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.24 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 23.49%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $589,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,535 shares in the company, valued at $20,637,876.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 22,606 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,784 over the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 34.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,670,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 15.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,245 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Enphase Energy by 498.6% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,284,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,537 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 51.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,818,000 after buying an additional 799,119 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,946,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,837,000 after buying an additional 68,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

