Energi Price Up 1.8% This Week (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00012777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Energi has a total market capitalization of $45.81 million and $921,566.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00271224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00038860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00087884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.85 or 0.01526921 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00168466 BTC.

About Energi

Energi was first traded on April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 33,617,227 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.