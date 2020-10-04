Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.12 Million

Brokerages expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) to announce $40.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.32 million to $87.82 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $51.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $138.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.17 million to $186.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $116.30 million, with estimates ranging from $74.40 million to $142.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 357.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.41. The stock had a trading volume of 180,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,227. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The company has a market capitalization of $930.34 million, a PE ratio of 579.38 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.81.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.