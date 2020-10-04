EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCORE from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

EMCORE stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.97. EMCORE has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $27.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCORE will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Domenik purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,340.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 14,237 shares of company stock worth $48,897 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in EMCORE in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 14.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 23.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 12.9% in the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 130,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EMCORE by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

