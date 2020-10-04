Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Shares of ELVT stock opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $110.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 3.23. Elevate Credit has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.38 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 24.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elevate Credit will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELVT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Elevate Credit by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit in the second quarter worth $36,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elevate Credit in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 132.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 67.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 40,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. 30.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.