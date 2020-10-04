Electroneum (ETN) Price Up 14.6% Over Last Week

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, CoinBene, Liquid and Bitbns. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $54.68 million and approximately $735,723.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC.

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,196,924,105 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Kucoin, TradeOgre, CoinBene, Bitbns, Liquid, Cryptomate and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

