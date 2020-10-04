Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eldorado Gold is a gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.31.

EGO opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.61. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.69.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $255.92 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 2.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 107,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 351,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 42,247 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 20.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 371,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,683,000 after acquiring an additional 36,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

