Eight Capital Raises Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target to C$15.50

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target hoisted by Eight Capital from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

K opened at C$11.84 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.37, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.1302156 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.51, for a total transaction of C$125,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$160,615.89.

Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

