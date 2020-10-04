Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and Qiagen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$70.25 million ($3.08) -2.59 Qiagen $1.53 billion 7.81 -$41.46 million $1.43 36.59

Qiagen has higher revenue and earnings than Eiger Biopharmaceuticals. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qiagen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.6% of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of Qiagen shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Qiagen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and Qiagen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger Biopharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Qiagen 1 10 9 0 2.40

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 275.94%. Qiagen has a consensus price target of $46.24, indicating a potential downside of 11.63%. Given Eiger Biopharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Eiger Biopharmaceuticals is more favorable than Qiagen.

Volatility & Risk

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qiagen has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and Qiagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger Biopharmaceuticals N/A -115.03% -63.45% Qiagen 0.86% 15.85% 7.69%

Summary

Qiagen beats Eiger Biopharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection. Its product candidates also include Lambda, which targets type III IFN receptors; Lonafarnib for the treatment of progeria and progeroid laminopathies; Avexitide for treating post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex, an oral, small-molecule inhibitor of leukotriene A4 hydrolase for treating lymphedema. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions. It also provides Ingenuity Variant Analysis, an application for analysis and interpretation of human sequencing data generated with next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies; QIAGEN Clinical Insight, an evidence-based variant classification; CLC Genomics Workbench for the analysis and visualization of data from various NGS platforms; and GeneGlobe, a Web-based portal that enables researchers to search and order bioinformatics solutions and linking biological interpretation from pre-designed and custom PCR assay kits, NGS assay panels, and other products. In addition, the company offers instrumentation systems for laboratories. Its automation platforms include QIAsymphony, a modular system; QIAsymphony SP for sample preparation; QIAsymphony AS for assay setup; Rotor-Gene Q, a rotary real-time PCR cycler system; QIAstat-Dx for molecular analysis of common syndromes; GeneReader NGS System, a sample to insight NGS solution for laboratories to deliver actionable results; NeuMoDx 288 and NeuMoDx 96 for automation of higher-throughput PCR testing in clinical laboratories; and QIAcube and QIAcube connect workstations, which provides versatile solutions for automated sample processing; It serves molecular diagnostics, applied testing, pharma, and academia customers. QIAGEN N.V. has collaboration agreements with Ares Genetics and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

