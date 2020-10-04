Education Ecosystem (LEDU) Trading Up 83.2% Over Last Week

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Education Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $18,923.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Education Ecosystem token can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded 83.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020343 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007127 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.77 or 0.05305263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009379 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00057527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00033329 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Profile

Education Ecosystem (CRYPTO:LEDU) is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,459,521 tokens. Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here

