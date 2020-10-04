Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (ETY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 22nd

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0843 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Shares of ETY stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $12.98.
About Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq.
