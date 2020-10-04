Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (ETY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 22nd

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0843 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of ETY stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $12.98.

About Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

