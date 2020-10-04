Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (ETV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on October 30th

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.

NYSE:ETV opened at $13.71 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.60.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

