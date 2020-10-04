Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (ETB) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 22nd

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average of $13.44. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income alerts:

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.