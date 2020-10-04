Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (ETB) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 22nd

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.
Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average of $13.44. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income
Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.