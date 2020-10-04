Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (ETG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on October 30th

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Shares of NYSE:ETG opened at $14.85 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $19.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. Company Profile
