Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (ETG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on October 30th

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of NYSE:ETG opened at $14.85 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $19.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

