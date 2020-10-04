Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 22nd

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has increased its dividend payment by 0.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE EFR opened at $11.77 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $13.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

