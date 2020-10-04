Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 22nd

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.
ENX opened at $11.68 on Friday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $12.70.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
