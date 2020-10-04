Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 22nd

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.

ENX opened at $11.68 on Friday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $12.70.

Get Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.