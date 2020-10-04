Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 9th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th.
EVN stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.28.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
