Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 9th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th.

EVN stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.28.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

