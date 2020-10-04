Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 22nd

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.

EIM stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $13.58.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

