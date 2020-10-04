Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 22nd

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.
EIM stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $13.58.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
