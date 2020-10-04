Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (EFF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 30th

Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.

EFF opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.48. Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $16.17.

About Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers that are denominated in U.S.

