Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 22nd

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0898 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by 3.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EOI opened at $14.69 on Friday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $16.47.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.