Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (CEV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 20th

Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th.

CEV stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $14.05.

Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

