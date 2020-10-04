E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EONGY. UBS Group upgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

EONGY opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Research analysts anticipate that E.ON SE Sponsored ADR will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

