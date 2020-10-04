Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $78.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dunkin Brands Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.83.

NASDAQ DNKN opened at $84.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92. Dunkin Brands Group has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $85.55.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The firm had revenue of $287.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

In related news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 46,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $3,194,837.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,724.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,742,991 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNKN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,372,000 after buying an additional 66,737 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 769,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,879,000 after buying an additional 166,429 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

