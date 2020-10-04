Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DCO. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Ducommun from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Ducommun from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley began coverage on Ducommun in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Ducommun from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ducommun presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.83.

DCO opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $57.84. The firm has a market cap of $398.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $147.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Ducommun news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,300 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $96,531.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,794.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 214.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 31.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 0.5% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

