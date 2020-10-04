DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.14 Billion

Brokerages expect DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) to announce sales of $3.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.95 billion. DTE Energy reported sales of $3.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year sales of $12.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.61 billion to $12.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.91 billion to $12.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.47.

DTE stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.16. 1,997,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,511. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in DTE Energy by 852.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 61.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 536.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

