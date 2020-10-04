Dragonchain Trading Down 3.6% This Week (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Dragonchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0580 or 0.00000544 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $20.83 million and approximately $17,597.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,145,217 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, CoinExchange, Tidex, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, Kucoin, IDEX, Bancor Network and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

