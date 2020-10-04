DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Peel Hunt cut DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR alerts:

Shares of DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR stock opened at $9.37 on Thursday. DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $9.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This is a positive change from DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09.

DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.