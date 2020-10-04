Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.97 Billion

Equities analysts expect Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) to report $7.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Two analysts have made estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.53 billion and the highest is $8.26 billion. Dollar General reported sales of $6.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year sales of $32.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.71 billion to $33.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $33.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.96 billion to $35.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dollar General.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.62.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total value of $365,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,789.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,777,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG remained flat at $$211.52 during trading on Thursday. 1,302,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,982. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.92. The stock has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $213.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar General (DG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.