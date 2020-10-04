DOGEFI (DOGEFI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $100,185.00

DOGEFI (CURRENCY:DOGEFI) traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. One DOGEFI token can now be purchased for $0.0969 or 0.00000909 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DOGEFI has traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar. DOGEFI has a market cap of $73,786.10 and approximately $100,185.00 worth of DOGEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00271735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00038668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00087941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.56 or 0.01526308 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00168316 BTC.

About DOGEFI

DOGEFI’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,800 tokens. The official message board for DOGEFI is medium.com/@DOGEFI . DOGEFI’s official website is dogefi.army

Buying and Selling DOGEFI

DOGEFI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGEFI directly using US dollars.

