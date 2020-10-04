Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

DHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $10.21.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 24.3% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.