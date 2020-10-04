DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $996.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) will announce $996.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $982.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH posted sales of $806.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will report full-year sales of $3.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.10 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Berenberg Bank raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.82.

In related news, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $151,695.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,636 shares of company stock valued at $14,118,140. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,288,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,009,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,404,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611,583 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,532,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,593,000 after acquiring an additional 651,500 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,917,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,099,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,997 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,363,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,022,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,699 shares during the period.

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock traded up $2.10 on Thursday, hitting $149.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,726,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,931. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.23. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.