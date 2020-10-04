Digital Gold (GOLD) Price Up 4.2% This Week

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Digital Gold has a market cap of $821,787.78 and $1.19 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Digital Gold token can currently be purchased for about $60.71 or 0.00570116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00272083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00038955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00088053 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.90 or 0.01529678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00168165 BTC.

Digital Gold Token Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,535 tokens. The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage . Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

