Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) to announce $40.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.36 million and the highest is $41.05 million. Diana Shipping reported sales of $50.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year sales of $157.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $156.57 million to $158.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $164.94 million, with estimates ranging from $158.66 million to $171.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 67.48%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.94 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

DSX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 342,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,604. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52. The company has a market cap of $130.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.25. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Diana Shipping by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 17,111 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Diana Shipping by 479.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,579 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 135,367 shares in the last quarter. 25.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

