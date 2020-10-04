dForce USDx Price Reaches $1.00 (USDX)

dForce USDx (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last week, dForce USDx has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. dForce USDx has a market cap of $6.22 million and $3,586.00 worth of dForce USDx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USDx token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00009380 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,676.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $222.75 or 0.02086438 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001064 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.92 or 0.00579963 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002229 BTC.

dForce USDx Profile

dForce USDx (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. dForce USDx’s total supply is 6,215,584 tokens. The official message board for dForce USDx is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce USDx’s official website is dforce.network . dForce USDx’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

Buying and Selling dForce USDx

dForce USDx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

