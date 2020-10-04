DeviantCoin (DEV) Price Reaches $0.52 on Top Exchanges

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 87% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. DeviantCoin has a market capitalization of $15.41 million and approximately $37,001.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeviantCoin has traded up 54.9% against the dollar. One DeviantCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00004860 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qora (QORA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004860 BTC.

About DeviantCoin

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 29,690,500 coins and its circulating supply is 29,690,499 coins. DeviantCoin’s official website is deviantcoin.io . DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DeviantCoin Coin Trading

DeviantCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeviantCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeviantCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

