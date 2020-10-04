Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NVZMY. Zacks Investment Research cut NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.00.
Shares of NVZMY stock opened at $62.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a 12 month low of $37.99 and a 12 month high of $66.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average of $54.85.
NOVOZYMES A/S/S Company Profile
Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.
