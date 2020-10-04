Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NVZMY. Zacks Investment Research cut NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of NVZMY stock opened at $62.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a 12 month low of $37.99 and a 12 month high of $66.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average of $54.85.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $494.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.01 million. NOVOZYMES A/S/S had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 27.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NOVOZYMES A/S/S will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

